Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,869 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $265.63. 946,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.82.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.