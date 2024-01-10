State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $143,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.29. 599,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,942. The company has a market capitalization of $398.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

