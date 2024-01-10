iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,638. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

