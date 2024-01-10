Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. 3,005,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,209,192. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

