Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $149.55. 1,074,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.09 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.