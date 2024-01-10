ING Groep NV Sells 36,104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,104 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $94,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $1,068.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,008.13 and its 200-day moving average is $914.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $559.11 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

