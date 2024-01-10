Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,274 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after buying an additional 208,026 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

MS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.78. 722,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

