Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 920 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

Shares of IBM opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

