Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,274 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 722,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

