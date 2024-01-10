iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.08. 11,947,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,786,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.15 and a 200 day moving average of $184.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

