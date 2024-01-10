Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,053 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,071. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

