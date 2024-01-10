Brio Consultants LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 74,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 349,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 106,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,354 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

