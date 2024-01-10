Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.16. 554,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.