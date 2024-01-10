The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 121.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 272,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 149,727 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $5,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,061. The company has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

