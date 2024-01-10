Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 431 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,252,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

