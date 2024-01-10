Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.21. The company had a trading volume of 207,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,043. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day moving average is $287.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

