Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 68,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,264,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,974,000 after buying an additional 256,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $537.72. The company had a trading volume of 364,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

