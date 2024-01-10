The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,723 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $69,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $297.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.89. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.21.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

