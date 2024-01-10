Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $588.86. 471,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.86 and its 200-day moving average is $550.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

