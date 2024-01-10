Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,466 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $586.75. The company had a trading volume of 354,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $596.86 and its 200 day moving average is $550.18. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.