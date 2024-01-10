Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 45.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,096,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

