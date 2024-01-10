Skylands Capital LLC Sells 38,215 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,215 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 7.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

