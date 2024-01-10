Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 5,093 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $201,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $422.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

