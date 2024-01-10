Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $587.18. 269,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,892. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

