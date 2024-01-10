Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. 1,045,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,399. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

