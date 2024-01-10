iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $33,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.37. The company had a trading volume of 230,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,303. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

