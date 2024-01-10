Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $79.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,977 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 18.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $79,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. 262,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,128. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.57 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

