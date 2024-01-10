First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.87. 2,613,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,079,170. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

