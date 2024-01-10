Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

