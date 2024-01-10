1,493 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,907,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,674,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.46. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $273.12 and a one year high of $412.92.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

