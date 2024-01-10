Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

