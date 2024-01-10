Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.79. 1,249,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

