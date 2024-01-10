Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Trimmed by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,177 shares of company stock worth $7,519,788 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of COST opened at $667.18 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $616.89 and its 200-day moving average is $575.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

