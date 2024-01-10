Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

T stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,047,064. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

