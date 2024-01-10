Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 747 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.2% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

LOW stock opened at $217.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

