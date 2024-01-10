Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $102.71. 1,588,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,292. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.