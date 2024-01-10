Angeles Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $82.01. 1,596,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,379. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

