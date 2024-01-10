Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after purchasing an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 8,014,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,804,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $264.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

