Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $5.93 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.43. 1,126,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day moving average of $145.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.09 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

