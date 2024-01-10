Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

