Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,758 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.88. 908,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,663. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

