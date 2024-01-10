Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

