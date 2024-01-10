Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $291.91. The company had a trading volume of 435,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,574. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.