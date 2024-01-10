Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.19. 1,003,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,713. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.61.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

