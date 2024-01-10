Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Cut by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

