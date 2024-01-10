Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of T stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
