Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 155,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,308. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

