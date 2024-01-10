Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 805 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $78.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

