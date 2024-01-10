Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 9.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $120,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $897.18. 95,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $838.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $806.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $924.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

