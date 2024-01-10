Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,874. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day moving average of $145.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $106.09 and a one year high of $165.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.